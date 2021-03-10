The NFL franchise tag deadline came and went on Tuesday with a slew of key big names earning one-year deals from their incumbent team. The tag can be a last-ditch effort to keep an impact playmaker or spur a long-term deal or trade. One surprising name who wasn’t tagged was Lions receiver Kenny Golladay, among our top 10 free agents.

The 27-year-old seemed primed to be tagged as the Lions transition to a new regime. The roster sorely lacks playmakers on both sides of the ball despite being capped out. Retaining Golladay to pair with a first-round receiver would’ve been an excellent way to keep the Lions’ offense a threat with Jared Goff now under center.

Th 6’4”, 214-pound Golladay has accumulated 3,068 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 141 first downs on 183 career receptions. He’s a tremendous big-play threat, and is easily the best receiver on the market. We’re going to break down his five best fits away from Detroit.