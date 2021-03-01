J.J. Watt has finally found a new home.

The former Houston Texans superstar revealed on Monday that he is reuniting with DeAndre Hopkins in Arizona.

Watt has agreed to a two-year deal with the Cardinals that is reportedly worth $31 million.

J.J. Watt’s free agency has turned into a whirlwind of conspiracies from people trying to figure out where he will land. Although most of these theories are created out of good lighthearted fun, Watt was forced to dead some rumors once they started to get out of hand.

Prior to his announcement, an image of Watt’s supposed Peloton profile surfaced reading: “SB56…GB…CLE…BUF.” Of course, this led fans to believe that Watt is gearing up to sign with either the Packers, Bills, or Browns.

Before things got even more out of hand, Watt took to Twitter where he told his fans and followers that he doesn’t even own a Peloton exercise bike.