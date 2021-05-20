Jarome Luai is, quite simply, on fire. Playing alongside halfback Nathan Cleary for the currently 10-0 Penrith Panthers, Luai is dominating on the field with unpredictable play and killing it in the post-game interviews with Boyz II Men harmonies.

On The GOAT Show, we’re letting Luai run it straight with topics including the GOAT Naruto jutsu and DBZ character, before the Mt Druitt native speaks on his hometown, nominating the GOAT OneFour track. Plus, plenty of rugby league and sneaker talk.

Catch the video above and subscribe to Complex AU on YouTube for more of The GOAT Show.

This episode of The GOAT Show is sponsored by JD Sports. Click here to cop the latest from the King Of Trainers.