Jake Paul took to Twitter Sunday morning to address rumors that he was kicked out of a party Floyd Mayweather hosted in Miami on Saturday.

“Media so thirsty these days,” Paul wrote in a tweet. “It wasn’t a Floyd party, it was an OVO party that I left from on my own. OVO my brothers.” The response comes just hours after The Shade Room posted a video on Instagram that allegedly showed Paul walking away from Floyd’s party after being kicked out.

Mayweather is set to fight Jake’s brother, Logan, in a Showtime pay-per-view event on Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Floyd enters the event 50-0 as a professional, with his last pro bout coming in August 2017 against UFC star Conor McGregor. His most recent fight was an exhibition victory against Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018. Meanwhile, Logan Paul is 0-1 as a pro boxer, losing to English YouTuber KSI in November 2019. This will be his first exhibition bout.

According to Mayweather, though, fans shouldn’t expect an early-round knockout.

“We want to give the people entertainment,” the 44-year-old boxer told Complex this week. “If I wanted to, I could go out there and could knock him out in the first-round.”

“If that’s what I want to do, I could make it rough,” Mayweather continued. “What I want to do is have fun and I don’t want to knock him out right away. You know why? I really want to see his skills. I want to show him that there’s a difference between the elite level, real elite boxing, and YouTube boxing. We’ll see. The movement is totally different.”