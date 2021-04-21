If you didn’t know, Jake Paul is sort of taking over boxing. While it’s unconventional and not the norm for the sport, he’s clearly making an impact when he fights. Just look at the PPV numbers for his latest fight with Askren. Paul reportedly pulled in over $60 million, FWIW. So, at this point, it’s impossible to ignore the impact he’s having on the sport.

The 24-year-old has become a cultural phenomenon. He’s not just a YouTuber anymore—he’s also an actor, rapper, and rising star in the boxing world. Paul had his first foray in the ring over three years ago and is now a name in the fight scene. It’s clear he is not to be slept on.

Let’s recount his rise to boxing respect.