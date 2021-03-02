The young girl who was injured in a car accident involving former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid will likely have permanent brain damage.

The family’s attorney Tom Porto appeared on Good Morning America to discuss the collision that left the 5-year-old in a coma. “She’s awake, which is a huge development,” Porto told the show on Tuesday. “Likely she has permanent brain damage that she will endure for the rest of her life. She’s not walking. It’s a sad, sad, sad story.”

Police said Reid was “driving at highway speeds when his pickup truck struck the first car,” according to GMA. Porto released photos of the accident to ABC News, which show that Reid’s truck was totaled and the two other cars involved in the accident were flattened, per police. “When you look at those pictures, you wonder how anybody made it out of that car alive,” Porto said.

Reid’s truck struck two vehicles on the side of a highway entrance ramp near the Chief’s training complex. The 5-year-old’s mother and aunt had pulled over to help a 19-year-old relative who had run out of gas. The 5-year-old and her 4-year-old cousin were in the backseat of the second vehicle when they were hit, with the 4-year-old and two adults suffering non-life-threatening injuries. The incident happened just days before the Chiefs were set to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl on Feb. 7.

A search warrant application obtained by ABC News says a police officer at the crash reportedly smelled “a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages emanating from [Reid].” Reid told authorities he had “two or three drinks” and was prescribed Adderall at the time of the accident.

Porto said he hasn’t seen the toxicology report yet, but that “we’re going to be advocating for the most serious charges and the most serious sentence that Britt could ever receive.”

Reid had to get surgery for injuries he sustained in the collision. The son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, Britt was the team’s outside linebackers coach at the time of the incident and was subsequently placed on administrative leave. His contract recently expired and wasn’t renewed following the crash. No charges have been filed in the case.