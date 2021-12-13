Former NFL wide receiver Josh Bellamy was sentenced to three years and one month in prison after pleading guilty in June to COVID-19 relief loan fraud, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

According to the Department of Justice, Bellamy, 32, obtained $1.2 million for his company, Drip Entertainment LLC, through a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan guaranteed under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Bellamy, who was charged in September 2020 with fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, used the money to purchase over $104,000 in luxury goods from Dior, Gucci and retail jewelers, while spending more than $62,000 on a trip to Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. He also allegedly withdrew more than $302,000.

“Bellamy further admitted that he paid more than $311,000 to an alleged co-conspirator, James Stote, as a kickback for his assistance in preparing and submitting the fraudulent loan application,” the Justice Department said in a statement.

Bellamy has been sentenced to 37 months in jail. After serving his prison sentence, he must serve three years of supervised release and pay $1,246,565 in restitution.

An undrafted free agent out of Louisville in 2012, Bellamy played eight seasons in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs (2012), Washington Football Team (2013), Chicago Bears (2014-18), and New York Jets (2019). Bellamy ended his NFL career with 78 receptions for 1,019 yards and five touchdowns.