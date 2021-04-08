Former NFL player Phillip Adams has reportedly been identified as the gunman behind a South Carolina mass shooting that left himself and five victims dead.

The Associated Press reports that a source close to the investigation has said that the 33-year-old, who played as a defensive back for numerous teams, killed five people including a well-respected local doctor who had previously treated him. 70-year-old Dr. Robert Lesslie and his 69-year-old wife Barbara Lesslie were pronounced dead at their home, as were their grandchildren, 9-year-old Adah Lesslie, and 5-year-old Noah Lesslie.

Another man who had been working alongside the doctor, 38-year-old James Lewis, was found shot to death outside the home, while a sixth victim has been taken to hospital in critical condition. The York County Sheriff’s Office has yet to officially ID the gunman, but they did say it took hours to locate him. He was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a nearby home. The victims were found on Wednesday, while Adams was discovered in the early hours of the morning on Thursday.

“We have found the person we believe is responsible and we are with him at this time and that’s all I can say about the suspect,” said York County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Trent Faris, who has indicated there's no reason to believe there were more people involved. “We are currently at his house and we are serving a search warrant.” Adams’ parents are said to live near the doctor’s home, which is located in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

“Dr. Lesslie was my doctor growing up,” Faris added. “Dr. Lesslie has been one of those people that everybody knows. He started Riverview Medical Center in Rock Hill and it’s been a staple in Rock Hill for years.”

Adams was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in 2010. His last season was in 2015, when he was a member of the Atlanta Falcons. He also had brief stints with the Patriots, Seahawks, and Raiders.