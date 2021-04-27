Geno Hayes passed away on Monday night after a two-year battle with chronic liver disease, TMZ reports. He was 33 years old.

As the former NFL linebacker’s health started deteriorating this year, he was placed in hospice care at his parents’ home in Georgia where he died, per TMZ. Hayes is said to have believed that his illness stemmed from use of nonprescription pain medications and liver disease that ran in his family.

Hayes was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008, and was later traded to the Chicago Bears before finishing his career with the Jaguars.

Hayes played college ball at Florida State, where, in 2007, he was awarded 1st Team All-ACC honors. His college football coach, Mike Norvell took to Twitter to mourn the loss of his former player. “Thoughts and prayer for the family and friends of Geno Hayes,” he wrote. “He lived his life as a tremendous Seminole who impacted so many throughout his journey on and off the field. His legacy will live on. #RIP #NoleFamily.”

Hayes leaves behind a wife, a 12-year-old, and an 8-year-old.