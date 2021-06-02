After the coronavirus pandemic delayed last year’s games, the Euro 2020 tournament is set to start on July 11, 2021. If England manages to win the semi-finals and beat the other Group D teams, they may have a chance at an extra last-16 tie.

Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate has revealed his final iteration for the England UEFA Euro 2020 Championship squad, which was also came with a Wretch 32-fronted track and video.

Last Tuesday, Southgate had a provisional 33-player squad, but after a lengthy decision-making process, he has trimmed the roster by six for formal submission.

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard, Southampton captain and defensive-mid James Ward-Prowse, and Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins are notable names cut from the final squad.

“I think every squad [selection] is difficult because we have a lot of talented players in this country,” Southgate said. “The most difficult thing this time is not being able to take players who have been with us in previous matches and are such good professionals, so I know what a disappointment it is for them, at the moment, not to be going to a major championship.”

Southgate’s finalised Euro squad comes after United forward Mason Greenwood withdrew after sustaining an injury the day of the announcement. Outside of the omissions, fans were elated to see the inclusion of four acclaimed right-backs in Kyle Walker, Reece James, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kieran Trippier positioned as defenders.

The rest of the squad looks to include Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United) and John Stones (Manchester City), assuming the remaining defence positions. Southgate has pegged five midfielders for the England squad with Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds) and Declan Rice (West Ham).

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) and Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) have been assigned as forwards, with United’s Jordan Henderson, West Brom’s Sam Johnstone and Everton’s Jordan Pickford as goalkeepers.

Liverpool’s squad pick Henderson has been MIA since February of this year after suffering a groin injury, alongside United captain Maguire, who missed the Europa League final four league games due to an ankle injury.

Speaking on injury concerns, Southgate said: “The most complex part has been those injuries and whether we should take the chance on people—players like Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire not being quite where they normally are.”

Many of the players who made the cut chimed in, including Maguire, who tweeted: “Last Euros as a fan. This Euros as a player. Huge honour—can’t wait to get started.” Keeping it simple, Marcus Rashford tweeted out a photo of himself donning an England shirt as a kid, saying: “My pride at pulling on the shirt is limitless.”

My pride at pulling on the shirt is limitless 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/uGZXp3TPsS — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) June 1, 2021

Let the games commence!