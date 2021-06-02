The Boston Celtics front office underwent a major upheaval on Wednesday after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Danny Ainge has retired as the team’s President Of Basketball Operations. He’ll be replaced by Brad Stevens, who’s stepping down as the team’s head coach.

Danny Ainge is expected to step down as President of Basketball Operations for the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. Brad Stevens is expected to assume a more prominent front office role with the team. https://t.co/8eR4AHcGv3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 2, 2021

Ainge has reportedly been contemplating the move for several months, while Stevens is said to have been “worn down” with coaching since last year’s NBA Bubble and is welcoming the transition into the front office.

Stevens has been described as worn down with coaching since The Bubble, and welcomed the chance to make the transition to the front office, sources tell ESPN. Stevens will help lead the search for his successor as head coach. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 2, 2021

Ainge has been contemplating leaving the job for several months and had been talking about possible succession plans with ownership, sources tell ESPN. Stevens turns out to be the franchise’s choice. Ainge also moved from head coaching in the NBA to the front office with Phoenix. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 2, 2021

Despite the report that this shakeup had been in the works for months, people couldn’t help but point out the fact that the news came down right after the team’s elimination at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving. Irving has a tumultuous history with his former team, which came to a head during their first round series, making Wednesday’s news all the more poetic..

