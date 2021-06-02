The Boston Celtics front office underwent a major upheaval on Wednesday after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Danny Ainge has retired as the team’s President Of Basketball Operations. He’ll be replaced by Brad Stevens, who’s stepping down as the team’s head coach.
Ainge has reportedly been contemplating the move for several months, while Stevens is said to have been “worn down” with coaching since last year’s NBA Bubble and is welcoming the transition into the front office.
Despite the report that this shakeup had been in the works for months, people couldn’t help but point out the fact that the news came down right after the team’s elimination at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving. Irving has a tumultuous history with his former team, which came to a head during their first round series, making Wednesday’s news all the more poetic..
