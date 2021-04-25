Fresh off knocking out Ben Askren at last weekend’s Triller Fight Club pay-per-view bout, Jake Paul managed to get into a verbal altercation with former UFC heavyweight champion and commentator Daniel Cormier at Saturday’s UFC 261.

It all started during a preliminary bout between Randy Brown and Alex Oliveira, when fans in attendance began chanting “Fuck Jake Paul” as the 24-year-old made his way to his cageside seats.

After the chants caught the attention of UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, his broadcast partner, Cormier, revealed that he had an altercation with Paul earlier after the two exchanged heated messages on social media.

“I just saw Jake Paul and I pointed at him and said don’t play with me,” said Cormier. “Cause I’ll smack him in the face. He’s right there. I’ll slap him. I don’t play those games, Joe.”

Once UFC’s post-fight interview wrapped up, Cormier was seen walking over towards where Paul was sitting. The two exchanged briefs words before UFC security prevented any type of skirmish from breaking out.

The confrontation comes a few days after Paul called out Cormier for supporting Askren in the past.

“Shut the fuck up, bitch,” Paul said on his brother Logan’s “IMPAULSIVE” podcast. “I’ll beat the fuck out of your fat ass, too, just like Stipe did. Cleveland shit. I swear to God. I’ll beat the fuck out of Daniel Cormier.”

“This dude would never fight me,” Cormier responded during an appearance on ESPN. “I would kill him. Why would I ever fight someone like that?”

As of now, a potential fight between the two appears to be nothing more than wishful thinking. Cormier announced his retirement from the Octagon after he lost to Stipe Miocic via unanimous decision last August.