Taking his lyrical abilities to the next level, rapper and NBA All-Star Damian Lillard, also known as Dame D.O.L.L.A., has just released his fourth studio album, Different On Levels The Lord Allowed, with features from Lil Wayne, Q-Tip, Snoop Dogg, and more.

Fresh off winning his first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this month, Dame reminds everyone he’s still nice in the booth with this latest album. Rapping is nothing new to Dame; his songs would be played during his basketball team’s pregame warmups back in high school, but this album puts his development on full display.

Stringing together an impressive lineup of features to complement his sound, artists like Blxst give Different On Levels The Lord Allowed a new layer of sonic depth on “Overnight,” while songs like “Meditate” juxtapose Dame’s skill next to legacy acts like Q-Tip, showing just how far he’s come in the craft of rapping.

When talking about the album, Dame said that he feels like this is one of his best projects to date and that making it showed him how much he has improved as an artist.

“My musical journey has been special,” Dame said. “I feel like it’s my best project to date and I think that people will start to respect me as an artist more with this one. Hopefully, they’ll see that I’m really a rapper and I take this seriously. I’m not just an athlete trying to do music. I’m excited for people to hear it and I hope everyone enjoys it.”

Listen to Dame D.O.L.L.A.’s new album Different On Levels The Lord Allowed down below.



