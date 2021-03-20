Chicago Cubs minor league pitcher Jesus Camargo Corrales was arrested Wednesday after meth and oxycodone pills were found in the car he was driving from Arizona to Denver, 9News reports. A deputy responded to a call regarding Camargo’s BMW, which was seen speeding and drifting between lanes.

After Camargo was pulled over, he informed Deputy Evan Jaramillo that he was headed to Denver with two passengers in tow to teach a baseball clinic. When asked if there were any drugs in the vehicle, Camargo responded, “No,” adding that as a member of the Cubs organization, he was required to follow their anti-doping policy. He was assigned to the High-A South Bend Cubs in February.

Jaramillo was given permission by Camargo and the two other passengers to search the car. The deputy’s partner, a dog named K-9 Zane, signaled to the rear wheel well and an area under the rear seat. A Cubs duffle bag belonging to Camargo was located, and aside from the expected discovery of several baseball gloves and cleats, there was also a number of neatly packaged bags containing a white substance, two green packages, and another bag with $1,000 in cash that was believed to be doused in essential oils.

Just over a pound of oxycodone pills and 21 pounds of meth were seized from Camargo’s vehicle. Following interviews with the other two passengers, it was determined that they were unaware of the drugs.

Camargo has been charged with two counts of distribution and two counts of possession. He’s being held on $75,000 bail.