After a week of much speculation, Manchester United officially announced on Friday that Cristiano Ronaldo will be returning to the team at which he made his name.

Ronaldo originally played for the team from 2003 to 2009, later spending just under a decade at Real Madrid until 2018. He most recently played with Juventus F.C. for a handful of years, and now he’s going back to his roots at Manchester United.

"Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical," said Manchester United in a statement. "In his first spell for Manchester United, he scored 118 goals in 292 games. Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester."

Ronaldo, who became the world’s first-ever billionaire soccer player last year, had his future in soccer under the spotlight this week after Juventus told Ronaldo on Wednesday they were to sell during the transfer window. “He made himself available, now he leaves and life goes on,” said Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri on Friday, per BBC. “Things change, it’s a law of life. Juventus remains, which is the most important thing. He is to be thanked for what he has done, also as an example among the youngsters.”

Man U. forward Marcus Rashford responded to the news with excitement on Twitter. “Wow wow wow, he’s home,” he wrote, adding in the replies that it’s an “understatement” he’s excited to play with his idol.

Check out reactions to Ronaldo’s return to the team below.