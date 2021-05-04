Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is this week’s guest on The Complex Sports Podcast and joined the crew to chop it up about the new BODYARMOR campaign he’s a part of, Cleveland’s offseason, why first-round NFL Draft picks don’t always pan out, what he really saw that night when he and his wife spotted a UFO, and more.
Also Watch
EXPLORE ALL SHOWS
COMING UP NEXT
Complex News
A History of Kobe’s Best Sneaker Endorsement Deals
Complex News
On The Ground in Minneapolis: The City Reacts to Chauvin Trial Verdict
Complex News
Issa Rae Talks Insecure, Working with City Girls, and Warner Deal
Complex News
MixedByAli Talks Kendrick’s New Sound and Plans for His Audio EngineEar Program
Complex News
TDE’s MixedByAli Talks Kendrick’s New Sound and Plans for His Audio EngineEar Program
Complex News
YoungBoy NBA’s $540K Bond Could Set Him Free. Here’s a Timeline of His Legal Troubles.
Complex News
Everything We Know About Migos’ ‘Culture III’
Complex News
Solidarity in New York: “Unfortunately in This Country, Dead Lives Matter More”