Over half a year after announcing plans to drop “Indians” from its name, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team has finally unveiled its new moniker.

As revealed in a new video narrated by Tom Hanks and soundtracked by the Black Keys, the MLB team will now be known as the Cleveland Guardians. The new logo appears at the end of the clip.

“We are loyal and proud and resilient,” Hanks says in the Guardians announcement. “We protect what we've earned and always defend it. Together we stand with all who understand what it means to be born and built from the land."