On Saturday, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman injured his lower right leg during his fight against Uriah Hall.

Seconds in the fight, Wediman attempted to strike Hall. His leg snapped when Hall checked the kick. The injury was reminiscent of Anderson Silva’s broken leg against Weidman at UFC 168 in 2013.

Hall won the fight via TKO in 17 seconds in the first round. Hall was completely shaken following the injury.



Hall also vowed to give him a rematch when the time comes.

Uriah Hall to Weidman: “Whatever rank I am in the future, if he gets well, I owe him this fight. And I hope he can come back from it. You’re still one of the best, Chris.” #UFC261 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) April 25, 2021

You can check out some reactions from fans below.