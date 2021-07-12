Sebastian Eubank, the third eldest son of former professional boxer Chris Eubank, passed away in Dubai over the weekend. Sebastian was found dead on the beach after drowning, The Sun reports. The news saddened even more as the 29-year-old was just days away from turning 30.

Chris Eubank is often regarded as one of the best British super-middleweight boxers of all time, holding the WBO middleweight and super-middleweight titles between 1990 and 1995.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Hove-born Sebastian was a professional boxer for many years and ventured into MMA recently. The fighter had emigrated to Dubai with his wife, Salma, who gave birth to thir son, Raheem, barely a month ago.

“Never did I ever imagine I would write these words or experience the feeling I now have at the loss of my son,” Chris Eubank said in a statement. “My family and I are devastated to hear of the death of Sebastian just days before what would have been his 30th birthday. He leaves his wife Salma, his son Raheem born just a month ago, his mother Karron Meadows, brothers Nathanael, Chris. Jr, Joseph, one sister Emily and countless relatives and friends. Sebastian grew up in Hove in England but in the last few years made his life in Dubai where he had a wide circle of friends and was a leader in the adoption of a healthy lifestyle and of alternative therapies.”

Sebastian’s brother, Chris Jr, took to Twitter to express how much he will miss his brother, “a special man, a righteous man” who “always put others before himself.”

After boxing for many years, Sebastian took up MMA in early 2020. Sebastian made his debut in a fight against Emad Hanbali, where he won via a technical knockout.

Speaking on the tragedy, former world boxing champion Joe Calzaghe said on Twitter: “Really saddened to hear the news of the passing of Seb Eubank. Thoughts and prayers to Chris and family.”

Our condolences go out to Chris Eubank and his family. Rest in peace, Sebastian.