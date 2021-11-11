Cam Newton is going back to where it all began, after the Carolina Panthers, the team that drafted him, officially signed the former MVP to a one-year deal on Thursday.

As first reported by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the quarterback has signed a deal to return to the Panthers, with whom he originally played from 2011 through to 2019. While in Carolina, the former number one overall pick took the team to a Super Bowl and won a MVP Award.

His one-year deal with the franchise, which is pending a physical, is rumored to be worth up to $10 million, with $4.5 million guaranteed and a $1.5 million roster bonus. He signed after meeting with Panthers owner David Tepper, GM Scott Fitterer, and VP Stephen Drummond on Thursday.

Prior to the announcement of his return to the Panthers, Newton confirmed that he was vaccinated. Per ESPN, Newton missed multiple practices with the New England Patriots earlier this year over what was dubbed a COVID-19 safety precaution “misunderstanding.” He was released by the team this August.

As expected, the polarizing QB’s return to the team that drafted him and eventually released him sparked a litany of thoughts from the football cognoscenti and beyond. Check out some of the more notable reactions below.