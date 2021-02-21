No Cameron Newton disrespect slander will be tolerated, even from the kiddos.

Cam Newton took time out of his schedule to come support children at a youth football camp. However, one child decided to heckle the quarterback for his status as a free agent, leading Cam to rebut with a comment on social media.

Kid was really saying this at CAM NEWTON’S own camp 😳 (h/t thesportsuniverse/TikTok) pic.twitter.com/YjQjc53tNZ — Overtime (@overtime) February 21, 2021

“I’m rich,” Newton said whenever the kid hurled an insult at him. He even offered to take this conversation up with the player’s father, but the kid decided to ignore the request.

Cam might have been subjected to a series of injuries and the same receiving core that drove Tom Brady to Tampa, but it could be lost on kids like this one about how dominant Newton has been throughout his career. Not only did he lead the Panthers to a Super Bowl, he is also a former NFL MVP, Rookie of the Year, All-Pro, and Pro Bowler along with being the quarterback with the most rushing touchdowns in history.

And his reign didn’t just begin in the league. After becoming a JuCo bounce back, Newton found a home at Auburn. He won two BCS Championships with the Tigers and was named the 2010 Heisman Trophy winner. Because of these accolades, fans found this video as an opportunity to remind kids that Newton is far from “ass.”