Now that the NBA Draft Lottery has come and gone, things begin to take shape for both teams and prospects. On July 29th, a draft that seems to be particularly strong through the first 10 picks will give teams a chance to kickstart rebuilds and inject a fresh dose of star power into the league.

Depending on who you talk to, there are five or six players that stand out, two of whom—Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga—opted out of college basketball and went straight to the NBA’s G League and played for the Ignite. Scouts, analysts, and of course, decision-makers, for teams with a selection in the top 5 will have their work cut out for them. At the top of the draft, though, there may not be much drama. Cade Cunningham, the Oklahoma State point guard, has been talked about as the likely first-overall pick for most of the year, and it’s not hard to see why. With the Pistons picking first and needing help all over the roster while also boasting an impressive collection of young talent, he would seem to be a perfect fit.



Here’s everything you need to know about the likely, if not set in stone, for the presumed top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.