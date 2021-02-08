Maskless Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans flooded the streets outside Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, celebrating the team’s win without social distancing.

"It is a little frustrating because we have worked so hard," said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor in a news conference on Monday with the Super Bowl Host Committee, Associated Press reports. "At this point in dealing with COVID-19, there is a level of frustration when you see that." Ahead of the game, approximately 200,000 masks were handed out, and Castor says “a majority” of people had been following the rules. The stadium itself had a reduced crowd, lowered to under 25,000 from the Raymond James Stadium’s usual capacity of 66,000.

Despite these precautions, thousands of fans flooded the street to celebrate the Buccaneers’ 31-9 win to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. People were celebrating maskless on the streets, in crowded bars, and several over hotspots across the city. Prior to Sunday, Castor had signed an executive order that would require people to wear face masks during any Super Bowl festivities, requesting that everyone celebrate the occassion as safely as possible.

Castor is looking to plan an official celebration for the Buccaneers’ victory later this week, but no further details have been revealed about it just yet. “They deserve to be able to celebrate with the team,” she said. “Everybody will be able to participate and participate safelly.” At the start of the month, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned against such celebrations and advised people not to host Super Bowl parties. “Just lay low and cool it,” he said. “You don’t want parties with people that you haven’t had much contact with."

