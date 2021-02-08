During a Super Bowl postgame press conference, a reporter appeared to confuse Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich with defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. The awkward moment came when the reporter, who is named Michael Donaldson according to the New York Post, asked Leftwich what his “No. 1 goal on the defensive side to shut Mahomes down” was.

Leftwich immediately realized what was happening.

“Shut Mahomes down?” he asked in response. “I think you got the wrong guy. I got nothing to do with that. That was Todd [Bowles].”

He laughed off the moment, but the question has already drawn accusations of racism since both Leftwich and Bowles are Black.

This story is being updated.