Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal responded to Warriors player Kent Bazemore seemingly taking a jab at him on Monday.

It all started when Bazemore took a shot at Beal over his hamstring injury after praising teammate Stephen Curry’s performance in Saturday’s game against Oklahoma City Thunder.

“Forty-nine points in 29 minutes, that’s unreal. We got guys hurting hamstrings to keep up,” Bazemore said while smirking. “Y’all gotta do some research on that.”

Beal suffered a hamstring strain in his 50-point performance on Saturday against the Indiana Pacers.

Beal caught wind of Bazemore’s comments and responded on Twitter, writing, “I don’t do the subliminal’s !!!!!!!”

He continued in another tweet: “@24Bazemore you don’t know me or shit about me bruh!!! You don’t know why I go out there and play and it damn sure ain’t for another man’s approval!!! You a straight LAME!!! But it don’t surprise me coming from you, thats what’s yo type do!!”

But that wasn’t all Beal had to say:

