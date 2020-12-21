ENTER

The journey to get to this NBA season has been anything but ordinary. The Covid-19 pandemic pushed the start of the season to December after the very successful Orlando "Bubble" season ended in October. Now, the NBA is heading back to arenas and while fans really won't be in attendance as the games start, the greatest athletes in the world will be on full display.

With the season set to begin, the Complex Sports team once again took on the task of ranking the top 50 players in the NBA right now. This obviously wasn't easy and much debate went into our order that could seemingly change by the day. Just think about how much talent is in the league right now. From LeBron James, entering his age 36 season, still doing it at the highest level to the new batch of stars like Jayson Tatum and Zion Williamson showing their greatness on a nightly basis, the league has never featured more talent. That’s what makes doing this list so challenging, but also so much fun.

There's a good chance you won't agree with everything, but that's the beauty of the list and the NBA. Everyone has a preference and, at the end of the day, we're celebrating greatness. So, as you get ready for the NBA’s return, dive in and get ready to debate our top 50 players in the game right now.