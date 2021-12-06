Traditional sports TV is dead.

Seriously—how many people still watch highlights in the old-school SportsCenter format? Social media has obliterated the tried-and-true formula for success.

ESPN is well aware of the need for change. That’s why the Disney-owned sports behemoth has experimented with programming in recent years. That experimentation hasn’t been limited to studio shows, either—it’s included tinkering with live broadcasts.

For example, in July ESPN announced it had partnered with the two youngest Manning brothers—NFL legends Peyton and Eli—to feature their live commentary over 10 Monday Night Football games per season in 2021, 2022, and 2023. These wouldn’t be stuffy broadcasts with the bros sporting suits and ties in the booth. Instead, the former QBs would join remotely and interview other prominent figures in a casual setting during the show.

Given the Mannings’ lighthearted personalities, fans had a feeling this would be must-see TV. And indeed it has been. With ESPN’s experiment an overwhelming hit, and soon coming to end with the regular-season reaching the stretch run, check out our eight favorite moments from the ManningCast so far.