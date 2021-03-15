If you’re into step-back three-pointers or 40-foot jumpers, Ben Simmons isn’t your type of player. But to diminish his impact and claim he’s “overrated” couldn’t be further from the truth. As a result, Simmons ripped into a Washington Wizards commentator for questioning the praise he receives.

During a conversation with Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice, Simmons made it clear that wolves don’t entertain the opinions of sheep.

“He’s like a 5’5 commentator for the Wizards, I can’t give it too much attention,” Simmons said. He then took to Instagram where he posted a picture of broadcaster Justin Kutcher in a bathrobe. “Another casual,” he wrote.

During the Sixers’ contest against the Wizards last week, Kutcher gave his unsolicited opinion regarding Ben Simmons and teammate Tobias Harris.

“I’ve said it before and I know I’ll take flack for it…I think Ben Simmons is one of, if not the most, overrated players in the NBA,” Kutcher said. “He’s gotten so much love and attention that people are not paying attention to what Tobias Harris is actually doing on the floor.”

As expected, Kutcher was hit with a wave of backlash for these comments, forcing him to take to Twitter where he doubled down on these comments.

“Yep, I said that Ben Simmons is one of the most overrated plyrs in the NBA, and I stand by it,” he wrote before claiming that a potential Defensive Player of the Year isn’t worthy of an All-Star Game appearance of All-NBA consideration. “I didn’t say he was BAD, just not as good as everyone makes him out to be. GREAT defender, potential DPOY, but I think he’s made All League/All Star Teams based on hype. And..goodnight.”