Ben Simmons has been widely criticized for his performance in this year’s NBA playoffs, after he had the worst free throw percentage in playoff history for a player with a minimum of 70 attempts.

And it appears it’ll be a while before some people let him forget it. On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers point guard posted a new set of photos on Instagram showing him on and off the basketball court. In one photo showing Simmons getting work in, someone who goes by the username @worldwidechad commented, “he really acting like he was about to shoot in that second pic.”

But Simmons wasn’t having it firing back with a comment of his own. “Ya lips look like ya got stung by a [bee] nutty professor ass,” he wrote, using the bee emoji instead of the word.