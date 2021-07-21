31-year-old Anthony Joshua is set to defend his World Boxing Association (WBA), International Boxing Federation (IBF) and World Boxing Organization (WBO) heavyweight titles against the undefeated Ukrainian world cruiserweight champion, 34-year-old Oleksandr Usyk.

Initially, Joshua was set to have his long-anticipated match-up with Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia this August, however the bout was cancelled when Fury was ordered to take on Deontay Wilder again.

Usyk has never previously held or fought for the heavyweight title, but he has held all four belts in the cruiserweight division. In the London 2012 Olympics, both Joshua and Usyk won gold medals in the super-heavyweight and heavyweight divisions, respectively.

Speaking on the fight, Joshua said: “The date is set, and we are fully locked in. I put it all on the line again, and it’s time to defend my crown. We are two Olympic gold medallists who have fought our way to the top and never avoided challenges. The stadium is exceptional, the atmosphere will be electric, I’m honoured to be the first person to fight in such an awe-inspiring venue. The stage is set, and I am ready to handle business.”