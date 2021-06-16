The NBA announced Wednesday Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball as the 2020-21 NBA Rookie of the Year, edging out second-place Minnesota Timberwolves wing Anthony Edwards and third-place Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton.

Ball, who was selected as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, averaged 15.7 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game for Charlotte this season, shooting 35.2% from 3-point range. He overcame a wrist injury late in the season, and helped the Hornets secure a play-in tournament spot.

Still, many people on NBA Twitter were surprised that Ball, despite missing 21 games due to injury, snagged the award over Edwards, who had a better season statistically.

The 19-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard averaged 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He produced 36 games with at least 20 points, while Ball, who finished with the second-most 20-point games, had 17 this season. Even more, when Ball was sidelined, Edwards turned up his production, averaging 23.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 36 games after the All-Star break.

While the final voting results have not yet been released by the league, Ball likely just edged out Edwards by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters.

Here is how NBA Twitter reacted to Lamelo Ball winning the NBA Rookie of the Year award over Anthony Edwards, including Edwards himself.