Ladies and gentlemen, it’s that time of year. Obviously due to COVID-19 and the NBA’s suspension, this list is coming a bit later than it normally does, but nonetheless the time has come to rank all 30 NBA Twitter accounts. This year we went deeper into analysis of each account and really dove into who dominated the Twittersphere. It’s not all about who has the most followers or who’s in the biggest market, this strictly comes down to who is the most enjoyable Twitter account to follow.



This is now the sixth edition of the NBA Twitter account rankings if you’re keeping score at home. The Kings are defending champs after taking it home in 2019, the Sixers won in 2018 and the Blazers three-peated in 2015, 2016, and 2017. Who will take home the crown this year?

Honestly, this was probably the most competitive year since the rankings started. Many teams took their game to the next level and it showed in the numbers, as there were plenty of changes in this year’s rankings. A couple of teams made late surges in the initial rough rankings from the spring, like the Bulls with their Last Dance content or the Mavs with their bubble content. We get into that and much more.

Without a further ado, here are all 30 NBA Twitter accounts ranked for the 2019-20 season.