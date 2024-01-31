Jeff Teague Recalls Nearly Getting Jumped by Group of Somalians in Minnesota

Jeff Teague recently recalled a time that he and his teammates almost got jumped by a group of Somalians in Minnesota.

On a new episode of the Club 520 Podcast, Teague told the story of how he, John Lucas III, and Jerryd Bayless got into an altercation with a group of Somalians after a game in Minnesota. According to Teague, the trio went to a club and were confronted by the group, who were trying to say hello to Lucas because he "looked like one of them."

When Lucas didn't acknowledge them, things went south pretty fast for the NBA players, as the Somalians allegedly took that as a sign of disrespect.

"They was on our ass. They was 60 deep," Teague said. "J Luke looked like one of them....They was like 'What's up' to him and he didn't say 'What's up' back, and they looking at him like, 'What the fuck?'"

He continued, "That n***a J Luke grabbed a Hennessy bottle, n***a. I'm like, 'What the fuck you got going on?' Swear to God, Jerryd Bayless was gone. I'm looking around like, 'Where Jerryd at? Somebody got Jerryd.' So me and J Luke done ran out the club. Man that n***a Jerryd all the way down the street. You see the muthafucker's Stacy Adams clicking."