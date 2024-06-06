Adrien Broner Warns Opponent 'My N***as Got Guns,' Boasts He's 'Already Beat Bodies and They Still Looking for Me'

The boxer also used a homophobic slur to describe Blair Cobbs.

Jun 06, 2024
Adrien Broner appeared to brag about knowing people who will shoot whomever he wishes and threatened his opponent Blair Cobbs during Tuesday's press conference ahead of their upcoming bout.

"Don’t play no games, 'cause my n***as got guns with them, bro, and I’m dead serious, bro," Broner, 34, said to Cobbs, also 34. "And all I gotta do is point and they gon' blow, and I'm dead serious, bro."

His rant got progressively worse as it went on.

Broner seemingly claimed he "already beat bodies and they still looking for me," with a laugh. "And every charge has been acquitted, my n***a, so don't come up here playing," the boxer added.

After saying he will "smack the shit" out of Cobbs, Broner delivered a more clear-cut threat on his opponent's life. "Motherfucker will shoot you in your shit," he said.

Cobbs was unfazed throughout their interaction and even goaded Broner by calling him "angry" and "big mad."

The former WBA super lightweight and welterweight champion continued to trash talk Cobbs before calling him a homophobic slur, which brought about an audible response from the crowd.

The two are scheduled to fight at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Florida on Saturday.

