Adrien Broner appeared to brag about knowing people who will shoot whomever he wishes and threatened his opponent Blair Cobbs during Tuesday's press conference ahead of their upcoming bout.

"Don’t play no games, 'cause my n***as got guns with them, bro, and I’m dead serious, bro," Broner, 34, said to Cobbs, also 34. "And all I gotta do is point and they gon' blow, and I'm dead serious, bro."

His rant got progressively worse as it went on.

Broner seemingly claimed he "already beat bodies and they still looking for me," with a laugh. "And every charge has been acquitted, my n***a, so don't come up here playing," the boxer added.

After saying he will "smack the shit" out of Cobbs, Broner delivered a more clear-cut threat on his opponent's life. "Motherfucker will shoot you in your shit," he said.