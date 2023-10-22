Michigan State Apologizes for Posting Adolf Hitler on Spartan Stadium Scoreboard During Pregame Trivia Quiz

Michigan State apologized for the "inappropriate content," adding that it was created by a "third-party source."

“MSU is aware that inappropriate content by a third-party source was displayed on the sideboard prior to the start of tonight’s football game,” Michigan State associate athletic director Matt Larson said in a statement. “We are deeply sorry for the content that was displayed, as this is not representative of our institutional values. MSU will not be using the third-party source going forward and will implement stronger screening and approval procedures for all video board content in the future.”

Back in September, Michigan State fired Mel Tucker after a sexual misconduct complaint was brought against the head coach by Brenda Tracy, a sexual assault awareness speaker.

The school said it terminated Tucker's contract "for his admitted and undisputed behaviors which have brought public disrespect, contempt and ridicule upon the university; and constitute a material breach of his agreement, and moral turpitude."