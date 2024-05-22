LaMelo Ball Hit With Lawsuit Alleging He Drove Car Over 11-Year-Old Fan's Foot

LaMelo Ball has been sued by a woman who says he drove over the foot of her 11-year-old son.

WSOC-TV reports the incident allegedly took place at a fan event last fall. Tamaira McRae was with her son, Angell Joseph, at the Spectrum Center in October when Angell approached Ball, who was in his car, and asked for an autograph. According to McRae, Ball then sped off, driving over her son's foot.

"[Angell] was like, 'LaMelo, I love you. I love you, sign my...give me your autograph. Can you sign it for me?'" McRae told WSOC-TV. "I just seen my son kind of go down and I thought maybe he had dropped something."

The family's lawyer, Cameron DeBrun, added, "This is his hero, his idol, and he got run over by him."