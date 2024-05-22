LaMelo Ball Hit With Lawsuit Alleging He Drove Car Over 11-Year-Old Fan's Foot

The boy's mother has filed a lawsuit against the Charlotte Hornets guard, accusing him of breaking her son's foot.

May 22, 2024
Jacob Kupferman / Getty Images
Jacob Kupferman / Getty Images

LaMelo Ball has been sued by a woman who says he drove over the foot of her 11-year-old son.

WSOC-TV reports the incident allegedly took place at a fan event last fall. Tamaira McRae was with her son, Angell Joseph, at the Spectrum Center in October when Angell approached Ball, who was in his car, and asked for an autograph. According to McRae, Ball then sped off, driving over her son's foot.

"[Angell] was like, 'LaMelo, I love you. I love you, sign my...give me your autograph. Can you sign it for me?'" McRae told WSOC-TV. "I just seen my son kind of go down and I thought maybe he had dropped something."

The family's lawyer, Cameron DeBrun, added, "This is his hero, his idol, and he got run over by him."

An 11-year-old was waiting outside the Spectrum Center after the Hornets' Purple and Teal Day. He wanted an autograph from LaMelo Ball

His mom says Ball didn't sign anything. He sped off in his car and drove over the 11-year-old's foot, breaking it.

A lawsuit has been filed… pic.twitter.com/fsvnmQVRNV

— Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) May 21, 2024
Twitter: @JoeBrunoWSOC9

Though the specifics of Joseph's injury are unknown, his mother says the recovery process has taken a toll on both of them.

“For a while, I couldn’t even recognize who my child was because, like depression, not being able to go outside and play,” she told the outlet. “When you see your children hurt, it hurts you. It’s been rough. It’s been real rough. I mean, like I’m a strong person. This broke me.”

Ball, 22, played just 22 games for Charlotte this season, averaging 23.9 points and eight assists per game. LaMelo enters the first season of a five-year, $204 million contract extension with the Hornets this fall.

