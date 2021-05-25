The NFL continues to dominate headlines even as we await the start of training camp in summer. The trade drama around Aaron Rodgers is one situation to monitor. The latest star to ask for a trade is Julio Jones.

The Atlanta Falcons star receiver has long been an elite target thanks to his freakish size, speed, polish, and body control. He produced no less than 1,394 yards between 2014 and 2019, including two league-leading seasons in total yards. The 32-year-old had been the pinnacle of durability until a nagging hamstring cost him seven games in 2020.

Jones was called by Shannon Sharpe live on Undisputed on Monday and confirmed he wanted out of Atlanta amid the trade rumors. It makes sense that the Falcons, who are capped out with a clear ceiling, would move the franchise icon for an asset as they look to rebuild on the fly. Jones would be a valued piece even at his age and price tag.

His salary does complicate a potential trade. With $23 million owed in 2021, and $19.26 million in both 2022 and 2023, he’s an expensive player. Jones’ age is a risk, but he’s a unicorn talent who should age as well as any playmaker can.

We’re going to break down five best landing spots for Jones. These teams want to take the next step, and should gladly give up a second or third-round pick in the draft and a little more for the chance to get over the hump for a Super Bowl. Each also has the pathway to create the necessary cap space for Jones.