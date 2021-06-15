Around this time of year the NBA Playoffs reach a fever pitch and fans are clamoring to discuss all things basketball. ComplexLand 2021 is your one-stop-shop to do just that.

Between June 16-18, Complex’s Pierce Simpson will be hosting 30-minute chat sessions that’ll cover a wide array of basketball-related topics each day of the virtual festival. As an added bonus, 24kGoldn will join as a special co-host on Friday, June 18 and help Pierce engage with fans before the next game tips off.

During each convo, attendees will also have the chance to win a ton of cool prizes, including exclusive sneaker giveaways and NBA Store gift cards. All you have to do is tune in to the chat each day at 6pm ET to find out what the day’s trivia question is and submit your answer to be entered in the draw. With three days of trivia on the schedule, it’s the perfect way to test your basketball IQ and build anticipation as the Playoffs ramp up.

Be on the lookout for daily notifications during ComplexLand and see you in the chat.