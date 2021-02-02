On this week's Tuesday episode of the podcast, Chopz, Adam, and Zion talk about the Matthew Stafford trade to the Rams and the Nets losing to the Wizards. They're later joined by Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro to talk about his new cereal for charity—Herro's Fruit Hoops. The cereal is available online at PLBSE.com and coming to retail soon. A portion of the proceeds benefits the T. Herro Foundation that aims to inspire and improve the lives of the next generation. his favorite basketball movies, working with Jack Harlow, and much more. To wrap the episode, NFL Pro Bowler Kyler Murray joins the guys to talk about his Madden skills, the Cardinals season, the Deshaun Watson situation, and much more.