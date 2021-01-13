James Harden made some interesting comments following his team's 117-100 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, saying that the Houston Rockets are "just not good enough."

The 2018 NBA MVP continued, "I love this city. I literally have done everything that I can. I mean, this situation is crazy. It’s something that I don’t think can be fixed."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Rockets are still looking to trade Harden for a "steep" price while Tim MacMahon cited a source as saying Houston has been in contact with "more than a half dozen teams" about trading Harden.

John Wall was asked to comment on Harden's statements and said that the disgruntled star is "entitled to his own opinion."

Harden played 31 minutes and scored 16 points in Tuesday's loss against the Lakers.

This post will be updated.