Alabama football fans were so excited about the team's fifth title in 10 years that they completely disregarded the deadly pandemic.

Crimson Tide fans flooded the streets of Tuscaloosa following their team's 52-24 victory over Ohio State. Although the NCAA made a point to limit fans from attending the game, social distancing was clearly ignored during these unsanctioned celebrations. Students and fans took over the city with many neglecting to wear protective face coverings.

This packed scene is the exact opposite of what elected officials suggested fans do following the game. Last week, Tuscaloosa's mayor Walt Maddox, explained to fans that massive celebrations could have dire consequences.

"There will be a time and place to celebrate, but this is not the time," Maddox said. He went on to touch on the state's rising cases which resulted in 2,000 more positive COVID results on Monday and 13 deaths.

"All of us have friends, family members, people that we know and love who have been impacted by COVID-19," Maddox continued. "Presently, our hospital is stretched."

This didn't stop people from letting their love for the Tide take over. For a team that has 18 national championships, it would've been wise for their fan base to act like they've been here before, especially when the country is collectively trying to curb a pandemic.