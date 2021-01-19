The 2021 NFL Draft is coming into focus for more teams each week. The conference championships are here and soon the Super Bowl will be upon us. That means that 28 other NFL teams are now locked in on the NFL Draft and free agency as they look to improve their squads. While this draft process will be different than other years, with no traditonal scouting combine, teams will still have to sift through their needs and figure out the prospect who makes the most sense for them. There's also the question about Deshaun Watson and if he'll be traded this offseason. Could the Jets or Dolphins offer up their pick to Houston in a trade? That's just one of the many storylines we'll have to watch.

The abridged college football season surely makes predicting the draft an even more challenging affair than usual, but we're here for it. We'll have several mock drafts leading up to the April 29th draft and update the latest rumors and fits as we learn more information and teams make moves prior. One signing, trade, or veteran cut can immediately change a team's needs.

We're using the draft order at Tankathon for our mock draft. A team's strength of schedule is used as the tiebreaker.