Dwayne Haskins' career in the nation's capital has come to an end, after the Washington Football Team announced on Monday that it was waiving the quarterback, Adam Schefter reports.

"This afternoon I met with Dwayne and informed him that we would be releasing him," a statement from head coach Ron Rivera reads. "I told him I believe it would benefit both parties if we go our separate ways. We want to thank Dwayne for his contributions these last two seasons and wish him well moving forward."

Haskins also tweeted a statement following news of his release.

Haskins's tenure in Washington was a rocky one, but not just because of his poor play. After violating team protocol last week when he attended a strip club, Haskins had the chance to redeem himself on the field Sunday. That redemption was cut short when he was benched in the fourth quarter after throwing for 154 yards on 14 of 28 attempts and two interceptions.

"Definitely the hardest week of my life. I just want to bounce back and move forward and pray and get my life together," Haskins said following the Team's 20-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers. "I can't really put into words how I'm feeling right now."

"You sign up for this job, so it is what it is," he continued. "Sometimes being human isn't enough. You've got to own up to your responsibilities and mistakes and put your best foot forward and pray for an opportunity. ... You never know when you'll get another one."