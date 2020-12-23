Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is no stranger to stirring up trouble. The trollish star has spent the entire season poking opposing teams by dancing on their logos before the game. When 49ers defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw gave him a taste of it on Instagram however, Schuster wasn't having it.

When Kinlaw DM'd JuJu on Instagram to make fun of the Steelers' recent loss to the Bengals, Schuster accused Kinlaw of acting in an unmanly manner.

Smith-Schuster's aforementioned pregame routine seems to have motivated several Bengals players, who cited it as inspiration before their victory over the Steelers. Safety Von Bell, who forced a fumble from the hands of the wide receiver during the game, said that he planned to "hit him and let him know where he stands."

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin didn't believe the dancing was much of a motivator for professional athletes.

"I am aware of it," Tomlin said, per ESPN. "And I do plan to talk to JuJu. But we're professionals. I doubt any of those antics and things of that nature are legitimate motivating factors as you step into professional stadiums. It's about respect."

Whether it was Tomlin's talk or getting absolutely rocked by the Bengals, Smith-Schuster said he will end his dancing.