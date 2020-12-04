They say good things come to those who wait. Well, that’s exactly what boxing fans have been doing, and in a matter of hours the wait will soon be over. Following a two-week delay and last minute venue change from LA to Arlington, TX, Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and Danny “Swift” Garcia are finally set to square off this Saturday, Dec. 5 at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

Broadcast exclusively on FoxSports.com, the pay-per-view bout finds Spence returning to the ring for the first time since suffering injuries during a near-fatal car crash last October. With both his Welterweight Championship and undefeated record (26-0, 21 KOs) on the line, the Texas native is ready to prove all his doubters wrong.

Garcia has a comeback story of his own after his 33-fight win streak was snapped back in 2017. The Philly fighter (36-2, 21 KOs) is looking to reclaim his spot at the top of his division by becoming a five-time world champion with a victory over Spence.

This Unified World Welterweight Championship will be a true battle of wills as these two gladiators face off at the Cowboys' AT&T Stadium this weekend. Will Spence hold on to his perfect record or will Garcia dethrone the hometown favorite? Tune in this Saturday to find out who gets crowned the undisputed champ.

