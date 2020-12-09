In honour of NBA 2K21's release on PlayStation 5, we've brought together four of the most influential players in the UK music scene for the first ever 'LORDS OF THE COURT' tournament to crown the scene's biggest 2K baller.

'LORDS OF THE COURT' will see P Money, Henrie, Che Lingo and Damn Shaq go to battle in a one-on-one knockout tournament, representing their favourite NBA teams on the next-gen edition of NBA 2K21. The new three-part series consists of two semi-finals and one final, with the latest game seeing Che Lingo and Damn Shaq go toe-to-toe on the virtual court.

With the winner of this game knowing they'll go on to clash P Money in the first ever 'LORDS OF THE COURT' final – following his win last week over Henrie – the stakes are high. South West London artist Che Lingo steps out for this one as the LA Lakers, while DJ and presenter Damn Shaq puts his faith in the Golden State Warriors.

Talking up his chances before the game, Shaq said: "I've been gaming ever since I can remember. I hate losing! I'm feeling good for the semi-final, I'm a born winner! It's definitely a W for Shaq."

Meanwhile, Che Lingo has more than one reason to be confident having received the call to feature on this year's NBA 2K soundtrack: "I'm super-excited to play in this next gen tournament, I'm a big fan. It's an honour to have a song on the soundtrack, especially an important song like 'My Block'."

The winner of Che Lingo vs Damn Shaq – which you can watch at the top of the page – goes on to face P Money later this week. The overall winner will be crowned 'LORDS OF THE COURT' champion and hold the crown for the next year.

