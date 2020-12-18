What is this time of year without some giving?

There has been plenty to derail Bianca Andreescu and Felix Auger-Aliassime’s plans on the court, but the COVID-19 global pandemic has only furthered their efforts to help those in need off it.

While the former U.S. Open champion teamed up with Penny Appeal Canada to donate winter care kits to those struggling to stay warm this winter under the Cold Days Warm Hearts program, Auger-Aliassime established his Points For Change project in partnership with BNP Paribas and CARE that supports the protection and education of children in Togo—where his father is originally from.

Earlier this year, Andreescu also teamed with World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff, and Victoria Azarenka to dedicate their uniforms to healthcare heroes.

In a year that will end with him being ranked 20th in the world, every point Auger-Aliassime won since February resulted in a $5 dollar donation to the program. He has spoken of the satisfaction playing tennis gives him but has been looking for a way to amplify its meaning by giving back.

The two Canadians putting in work from the men’s and women’s side perfectly encapsulates the message both the ATP and WTA has been sending in not only aligning themselves on several matters including tournament category names, but about how tennis represents life in so many different ways. Even the terminology of “love” and “service” during games provide a reminder of the most important things in life and that is highlighted in a video the two tours created in unison.

Tennis’ resumption would not have been possible without the efforts of frontline workers, healthcare workers, and many others.

“Our sport’s return to play is a testament to the collective resilience and hard work of so many individuals,” stated Micky Lawler, WTA President. “We’re incredibly blessed to have the support of one another in this global community and are reminded that the year 2020 took sacrifice and teamwork.”

The WTA as a collective has come together to support over 100 charitable initiatives in the face of the pandemic, all under the humanitarian campaign WTA 4 Love. Over 30,000 masks and 24,000 meals have been provided as a result.

‘Tis the season of giving, and it’s nice to see two Canadians making an effort to do just as much off the court as they do on it.