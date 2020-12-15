Let’s not beat around the bush—it’s been a difficult year that’s challenged each and every one of us at an unprecedented level. Real life has hit extremely hard and the escape that sports often provides was gone for an extended period.

Still, there was enough that happened around the world to give us an opportunity exhale, to immerse ourselves into a different world. Canadians did plenty to shine in the realm of athletics, kicking ass in nearly every sport. Here are the top 10 sports moments the Great White North has to be proud of in 2020.