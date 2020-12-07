The NBA, for better or worse, is such a superstar driven league that often fans take for granted the ascension, or come up, of players transitioning from role players to impact players to legit stars. It’s a process.

There are seven players on the verge of a breakthrough season and reaching that next level of NBA’s stardom. All have varying degrees of experience, accolades, and career statistics. None are All-Stars. Some have higher ceilings than others. But the potential is clearly there for them to blow up. Here are the players, from West to East, primed for big things in the 2020-21 NBA season.