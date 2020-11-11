Central Michigan University legend and former NFL wide receiver, Titus Davis, has died at the age of 27 after a bout with kidney cancer, NBC Sports reports.

Davis was the older brother of Tennessee Titans receiver, Corey Davis, and was diagnosed with Renal Medullary Carcinoma—a rare and aggressive form of kidney cancer—earlier this year.

Titus was also an accomplished player in his own right. During his time at CMU, Davis became the school's leader in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, records that were previously held by Antonio Brown. He was named to the All-MAC team in all four of his seasons and is the only player in FBS history to score eight or more receiving touchdowns in four different seasons.

Yet, the most memorable play of his career came on his last down as a college athlete. As time expired in the 2014 Bahamas Bowl, Davis scored the go-ahead touchdown on a Hail Mary pass after three-laterals were thrown to keep the play alive.

Davis went on to have a short career in the NFL, playing for the then-San Diego Chargers, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, and Chicago Bears.